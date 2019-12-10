First Lady Melania Trump Helps Toys for Tots Bring Joy of Christmas to Less Fortunate Kids

First Lady Melania Trump teamed up with the US Marine Corps on Monday to give back this holiday season.

Mrs. Trump visited the Marines Toys for Tots program at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC and handed out toys to children and bags bearing the slogan of her signature child welfare initiative "Be Best" as part of this year's Toys for Tots campaign.

The First lady greeted visitors, made brief remarks and sat with children as they made Christmas cards. She also helped sort through some of the toys that will be distributed throughout the holidays.

"Whether it's a Christmas gift to a child in London, donating school supplies to children in Africa, assembling comfort kits for troops deployed overseas, or showing kindness to a stranger, your actions can forever change the lives of someone in need," Mrs. Trump said.

The annual tradition involves collecting and distributing new toys to less fortunate American children and providing hope through the joy of Christmas.

The Toys for Tots program was started 72 years ago by Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks. The organization now distributes an average of 18 million toys annually to seven million less fortunate children, according to Fox Business.