George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Honored With Statue at Presidential Museum

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas has unveiled a statue that honors the bond between a president and his dog.

One year ago, the nation watched a heartwarming moment as loyal service dog Sully lay before the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

After the president's passing, Sully became part of the team at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center so he could continue serving those in need.

Sully was there for the ceremony as the new statue was dedicated in his honor. He sat proudly by the likeness which shows him holding a leash in his mouth and wearing his VetDog's service vest.

The statue was sculpted by Susan Bahary and commissioned by America's VetDogs, ABC News reports.

"I fell in love with the dog when I saw him. I knew that as a sculptor, I had to sculpt him," Bahary said.

America's VetDogs is based out of Smithtown, New York and was created to assist those who have served our country live with independence.

Sully was paired with Bush to provide assistance and fellowship to the president and his daily tasks.

The 3-year-old Labrador also represents one of Bush's achievements in signing the Americans with Disabilities Act during his presidency.

Sully's trainer Valerie Cramer works for America's VetDogs and said there is no shame in needing a service dog for support.

"The unique thing about President Bush getting a service dog is such a powerful man not being ashamed of the need of a dog," Cramer said. "There's no shame in just asking for a little bit of help. In addition to the dogs helping people with tasks that they do, they also give companionship."

"And so that's the beautiful thing about Sully and the relationship with him and President Bush - they not only had a working relationship, they had a true friendship."

Sully is named for the calm airline captain "Sully" Sullenberger who safely landed a crashing US Airways flight in the Hudson River off Manhattan in 2009.