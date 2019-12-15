Hopeful 12-Year-Old Foster Child Trusting God to Find Him a Forever Home: 'I Know There's a Family Out There'

Despite enduring more trials and tribulations than most of us will experience in our entire lifetime, Texas youngster “Jonah” insists on being relentlessly optimistic.

The spirited 12-year-old made quite the impression on local Dallas TV station WFAA-TV when he appeared their “Wednesday’s Child” segment in a full three-piece suit. The network’s short features aim to highlight the stories of foster children who are seeking after an adoptive home.

“I am a person who likes to uplift people,” Jonah told the station. “The golden rule is ‘treat somebody the way you would like to be treated.'”

Mature beyond his years, the inspiring young man said he “desired to have knowledge and wisdom,” and opened up about how his faith in God has helped him get through the suffering of his past.

“He’s brought me through many, many things. As far as abuse before I came into CPS.. he’s brought me through a lot, overall,” he said.

As for how he has coped with four years in foster care, Jonah said he adopts a ruthlessly positive mindset that is rooted in his Christian faith.

“Waking me up this morning, you know what I mean? Starting me on my way, I’m in my right mind, I know what I’m doing, I know who I am, and I’m proud of the person that I am,” he said.

And he’s no slouch in the classroom, either. “I am an honor roll student,” Jonah explained. “When I’m in school, I focus. I got an award last year for being a multi-tasker.”

As for finding a forever home, the astonishingly poised young man is assured that the right family is just around the corner.

“The reason why I want to be adopted is because… I know there’s a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can,” he said.

Closing out the segment, the reporter commended Jonah to prospective families and wished him well for the future.

“No, you don’t meet a kid like this every day,” she narrated, “which is why the parents who adopt him will be one lucky family.”

“Jonah, may they be your fiercest protectors and your never-ending source of strength.”

For more information on Jonah, WFAA urged people to “send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at [email protected], if you’re already licensed.”

