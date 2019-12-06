It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: CBN Launches 2nd Annual Christmas Village with Live Nativity

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially here at CBN. For our second annual Christmas village, we "decked the halls" of our campus with tinsel, tons of lights, and the area's most spectacular Christmas tree.

It's a Christmas wonderland featuring a charming, German-style Christmas village with fun for the whole family, right here on the CBN and Regent University campus.

Your Christmas village experience begins with our breathtaking 40-foot evergreen sparkling with over 25,000 lights and ornaments.

Laughter ripples through the air as kids of all ages enjoy the village's festive rides and attractions.

We asked several visitors: What's your favorite part about the village?

"Just seeing the decorations and seeing everything that's going on," said one visitor. "It's kind of festive and gets you in the spirit."

The hot apple cider, because it's cold," another person said. "And the music. The music was nice in the chapel."

"I just like the Christmas atmosphere and all of the different lights and just the people," another visitor said. "They seem to be having a great time, so it's wonderful."

One favorite spot for kids at CBN's Christmas village is Santa's cottage complete with elves and Mrs. Claus.

Warm-up with some apple cider and chat with some Operation Blessing volunteers. Visit local artisans selling one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. And even swing by our CBN's Superbook tent to watch an exclusive new Christmas episode.

And a true Christmas celebration would not be complete without remembering the real reason why we celebrate Christmas: the birth of our Savior, the hope of the world, Jesus Christ.

"In the season of hustle and bustle, I think this really kind of narrows it down to bring it back to why we celebrate and why it all really matters and brings us all together," one visitor said.

"It's just a wonderful reminder of why we're all here, Christmas, what it's all about. and it's just wonderful to see it acted out," another said. "It's all about Jesus."

"This is really a nice way of bringing people together just having fun and I like that," one Christmas Village visitor said,

"This is awesome. This is like a Hallmark movie brought to real life," one woman said.

From the CBN and Regent University family to yours, a very blessed and— Merry Christmas!