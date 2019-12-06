Kanye West, Joel Osteen Teaming Up Again - This Time in New York City

Famed rapper Kanye West and televangelist Joel Osteen are reportedly teaming up again for an event in May at the Yankee Stadium in New York City.

According to a report from TMZ, the pair are working on an event slated for spring 2020, during which Osteen will preach and West — alongside his Sunday Service choir — will perform the music.

The May 2 event will be part of Osteen’s “America’s Night of Hope,” an inspirational service the megachurch pastor hosts in several cities around the United States.

News of the upcoming partnership comes a few weeks after Osteen and West teamed up at the televangelist’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, where the “Jesus Is King” rapper opened up about his very public conversion to Christianity and the “call” he feels on his life.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time,” West told Osteen. “When I was at my lowest points, God was there with me, inspiring me and sending me visions.”

As for this upcoming event, the Yankee Stadium has the capacity for 54,251 people — 10,000 more than Lakewood. This will be Osteen’s third time hosting a “Night of Hope” in the New York venue, but his first time doing so with West.

Ticket prices for the event have not yet been announced, but past “Night of Hope” sermons tickets have gone for $15.