‘Absolutely Beautiful!’ A Nashville Musician Performs ‘O Holy Night’ With His Oncology Nurse From a Hospital Bed

A wonderful video of a festive moment between an oncology nurse and her patient has gone viral.

The footage features Alex Collazo, a nurse at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, singing with long-time Nashville musician Penn Pennington. Their chosen duet? The 1847 Christmas classic, “O Holy Night.”

Pennington, 67, is back on the Oncology ward after his cancer, beaten into remission a decade ago, returned with a vengeance.

“I’ve been told that it’s more life-threatening, it’s more aggressive, fast-growing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” the musician told NBC's Today. “The particular plan for treating this strain of lymphoma has been an inpatient in the hospital, five days worth of chemo. Because it’s so aggressive, we’re having to hit it really hard.”

Though the treatment is grueling, there is one member of staff who always manages to put a smile on Pennington’s face — nurse Collazo.

“When she came into the room, she was just so bubbly and so positive about trying to make sure that I felt comfortable, that I felt reassured that they were going to be on top of this and that they were going to be here for me,” the guitarist explained.

Soon, the pair realized they shared another passion — music.

“We connected with our musical interest and I wanted to do something for him to help him forget that he was in the hospital and just bring him some happiness,” Collazo told the outlet. “So I brought him my guitar and here we are now.”

The video of the touching performance was recorded by Pennington’s daughter, Brandi, and has since been shared over 6000 times.

Many commented on the video with well-wishes and words of appreciation for the compassionate nurse.

“Absolutely beautiful! Thx for brightening everyone’s day and being the caring nurse that you are!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful harmony! God bless both of them!” another added.