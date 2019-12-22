Mom Whose Water Broke at 13 Weeks Shocked at Baby's Miraculous Survival

A brave mother who was informed that her premature baby was unlikely to survive has described her joy at refusing an abortion and watching her little girl defy all the odds.

Kirsty Mizon’s pregnancy turned into a nightmare when, at just 13 weeks, her water broke. Doctors warned her that it was likely she would miscarry the baby. “I was devastated. I went home and I waited for the inevitable to happen,” Mizon explained, according to the Christian Insitute. “But it didn’t. My baby’s heartbeat was still going strong.”

Despite her baby fighting on, doctors continued to suggest that she obtain an abortion.

“All the way through the pregnancy they were offering me terminations and saying he will be handicapped and won’t be able to use his limbs,” Mizon recalled.

“They gave him a one per cent survival rate, because I was constantly losing amniotic fluid.”

Despite medics insisting that Kirsty’s little one would be void of lung capacity, she kept the faith.

“I didn’t know if I was strong enough to go through it but I couldn’t give up on my baby,” she said, admitting that she began to make funeral arrangements for her unborn child.

Going into labor at 29 weeks, Mizon admitted that she was bracing herself for the worst. With trepidation, she gave birth. Then, something extraordinary happened — her precious baby took its first breath.

“I heard my baby cry,” she said. “It was the best feeling ever, the greatest sound I have ever heard. The midwife turned to me and said ‘He is a she, you have a little girl’. I couldn’t believe it.”

The baby girl, named “Lacey,” was placed on oxygen. Doctors warned that she was not out of the woods quite yet, and warned that they would be without treatment options if her heart rate dropped. But Lacey simply fought on.

“She is doing really well,” Mizon explained. “She will probably be in the hospital until the New Year but she only has one problem which can be fixed with physiotherapy. I am still in shock. I just can’t believe I have a baby. A beautiful baby girl.”