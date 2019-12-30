President Trump, Barack Obama Tie for Title of 'Most Admired Man' in New Gallup Poll

President Donald Trump and his predecessor former President Barack Obama have just tied for the title of "most-admired man," making them the "most-admired men" in the world, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Since 1948, the polling company has asked Americans each year to name which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most. It was Obama's 12th time to be selected in the top position. It was the first time for President Trump.

The sitting US President is usually Americans' choice for the most admired man, having been named in 58 out of 72 prior polls.

Trump and Obama each received 18 percent of the overall vote, according to Gallup. The other men on the list included former President Jimmy Carter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Dalai Lama and Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet. This year's results came from polling conducted Dec. 2-15.

Interestingly, 11 percent of Americans named a relative or friend as the man they admire most. Eighteen percent named a living man, while 25 percent did not name anyone.

According to the poll results, Trump is more popular now than he was in the past two years with a 45 percent job approval rating. The number of Americans picking Trump as the most admired man is also up from 13 percent in 2018 and 14 percent in 2017.

According to Gallup, the poll results reflect the party divide in the US with Republicans selecting Trump, while Democrats named Obama.

Obama has now tied Dwight D. Eisenhower for the most popular former president. Each man was named most admired man in the year he was elected president and all eight years he was in office, plus three additional years. Obama has finished first during the first three years after he left office, while Eisenhower won once before he ran for president (1950) and twice after leaving office (1967 and 1968).

Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman for the second time in a row. Current first lady Melania Trump was second followed by former TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II remains number one on the list of the most top 10 finishes for Most Admired Woman with 51 top 10 finishes. The late Billy Graham remains at the top position of Most Admired Man with 61 top 10 slots, outperforming former President Ronald Reagan who had 31 top 10 finishes.

Survey Methods according to Gallup: Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted Dec. 2-15, 2019, with a random sample of 1,025 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.