Remember the Fallen: 38,000 Volunteers Place 254,000 Christmas Wreaths at Arlington

Millions of veterans were honored as Christmas wreaths were placed at their graves in cemeteries in every state across the country this weekend.

The 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day brought volunteers to 2,158 cemeteries to place 2.2 million wreaths at the headstones of America's heroes.

(All Photos in This Story Taken by Mike Lang, Jr.)

The veterans' names were spoken out loud to honor their memory and sacrifice.

The mission: "To Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom."

At Arlington National Cemetery in our nation's capital, rain and cold didn't prevent 38,000 volunteers from placing 254,000 wreaths.

Every wreath was donated, and nearly 600 truckloads of wreaths were transported by hundreds of volunteers nationwide who gave their time and resources, including the fuel, to make the event possible.

"The theme for Wreaths Across America this year has been 'everyone plays a part,' and I am reminded daily how true this statement really is," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. "As we grow to include new communities and honor and remember more veterans each year, it is clear, there is no role too small. We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support across the country."

National Wreaths Across America Day is open to all participants. For more information about it and other programs sponsored by the organization, visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

