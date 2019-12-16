Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNational SecurityNews
CBNNews.com

Remember the Fallen: 38,000 Volunteers Place 254,000 Christmas Wreaths at Arlington

12-16-2019
Benjamin Gill
Volunteer Christina Tallmadge lays a wreath at a veteran&#039;s grave at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)
Volunteer Christina Tallmadge lays a wreath at a veteran's grave at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2019. (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)

Millions of veterans were honored as Christmas wreaths were placed at their graves in cemeteries in every state across the country this weekend.

The 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day brought volunteers to 2,158 cemeteries to place 2.2 million wreaths at the headstones of America's heroes.

2019 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)(All Photos in This Story Taken by Mike Lang, Jr.)

The veterans' names were spoken out loud to honor their memory and sacrifice.

The mission: "To Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom."

2019 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)

At Arlington National Cemetery in our nation's capital, rain and cold didn't prevent 38,000 volunteers from placing 254,000 wreaths.

2019 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)

Every wreath was donated, and nearly 600 truckloads of wreaths were transported by hundreds of volunteers nationwide who gave their time and resources, including the fuel, to make the event possible.

2019 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)

"The theme for Wreaths Across America this year has been 'everyone plays a part,' and I am reminded daily how true this statement really is," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. "As we grow to include new communities and honor and remember more veterans each year, it is clear, there is no role too small. We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support across the country."

2019 National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington (Photo: Mike Lang, Jr.)

National Wreaths Across America Day is open to all participants. For more information about it and other programs sponsored by the organization, visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

All Photos in This Story Taken by Mike Lang, Jr.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles