Severe Winter Weather Threatens New Year's Eve Celebrations Across US

A major winter storm is threatening New Year's Eve celebrations across more than a dozen states.

The storm has created blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Residents in Fargo, Minsotnea are accustomed to snowstorms but were told to stay home and off the roads after wet snow caused icy travel conditions.

"This is one the worst storms we've had, just because we had ice on the bottom of it and we received several more inches than we expected," Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said. "We're telling people to be patient. Help your neighbor if you can. If you can make it a little easier for them to get around, please do that."

Heavy snow and gusty winds are creating difficult travel conditions for holiday travelers.

In recent days, the severe weather has shut down highways, caused hundreds of accidents, and is responsible for at least two deaths.

Despite nasty weather in some parts of the US, cities across the country are prepping for big New Year's Eve celebrations.

In New York, people started lining up more than 12 hours ahead of time for the Times Square ball drop.

Accuweather reports that no big storms or blasts of cold air are expected in New York City for the annual ball drop.

New York police are rolling out every kind of security.

Chief Martine Materasso with NYPD Counterterrorism said, "We will have intelligence officers out there as well as patrol officers, emergency service units, and then as well with our federal and state local partners."

Rain or shine our Critical Response Command officers & Explosive Detection #k9 teams are out at #TimesSquare ahead of tomorrow’s #NewYearsEve celebrations. Glad to be able to meet up with them at the cross roads of the world. pic.twitter.com/Dqjy9ahlCz — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 30, 2019

And officers everywhere will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. During the New Year's Day holiday, 40 percent of individuals who are killed die in crashes where at least one driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Across the globe, Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed the new year.