Shooting at Texas Church Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

Two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning at a church in White Settlement, Texas, KIRO-TV reports.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth.

#BULLETIN: Three people have been critically wounded after a shooting at a Church of Christ on Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement. We have crews headed to the scene. — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 29, 2019

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the agency sent out an "active threat" assignment about 11:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to assist White Settlement police and fire.

According to WFAA-TV, the church was live-streaming its service at the time of the shooting.

Church parishioners appeared to duck down behind pews and cover their heads, according to the livestream.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, one person died enroute to the hospital, and another critically injured person was taken to hospital.

Authorities said the suspected shooter was among the people taken to the hospital.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, "As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene."

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

This is a developing story.