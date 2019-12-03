Texas Woman Collects, Donates Children's Books to Celebrate Her 104th Birthday

One elderly woman from Buda, Texas decided that she didn't want to receive traditional gifts for her 104th birthday.

KXAN-TV reports that Betty Davis's birthday wish was to collect children's books, then donate them to the local school library.

Rachel Grover, life engagement director at Sodalis Senior Living said Davis didn't want elaborate gifts or even a celebration.

"She said she didn't want a big party or any of that. She just wanted to give back and pay it forward. Children's books have always had a special place in her heart," Grover added.

Davis has been passionate about writing since the 1970s and '80s when she worked as a speech therapist and had to write her own curriculums.

During that time she also wrote and published dozens of short stories for children.

Davis' daughter, Virginia Palmer said that her mother has always inspired the importance of reading to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

"That has always been a very big focus in her life, helping especially children with less resources," she said. "And she read to us all the time and got us started on all the typical childhood books," Palmer said.

Davis is the founding member of the Austin chapter of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

The society created the Betty X. Davis Young Writers of Merit Award in 2013 to recognize and encourage talented young writers.

Davis celebrated her birthday on Nov. 25 with friends and family.

"There is a whole different light that has been lit here because of Betty and her birthday," Grover said.

More than 120 books were donated which will go to a local elementary school library.