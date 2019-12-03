Washington DC Synagogue Vandalized With Swastikas

JERUSALEM, Israel - Swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs were carved into the large wooden door of Washington D.C.'s Sixth & I synagogue.

The anti-Semitic vandalism was discovered on Monday, according to the synagogue's spokesperson.

Police arrested a suspect on Monday and charged the 28-year-old man with the vandalism and resisting arrest, The Washington Post reports.

The synagogue said in an email to members that while the attack "can throw even the toughest person into a tailspin," it comes as no surprise.

"Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise, as are hate crimes against all marginalized communities," the email read. "While we are grateful to live in a country that has nurtured the world's most vibrant and exciting Jewish communities, we know there is a tremendous amount of work to be done."

I am devastated to learn that my beloved @SixthandI was victimized and defaced with antisemitic Graffiti this past Shabbat. I have no words for what this place means to me. My husband converted there. Rabbi Shira married us. My daughter was named there. I am distraught. pic.twitter.com/NwvAVF4T4j — Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) December 2, 2019

Nearly 9 in 10 American Jews say anti-Semitism is a problem in the US, according to a landmark survey from the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Paul Packer, Chairman of United States Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad recently said at the Jerusalem Post conference that the US is dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism.

"When the United States says and means that we're not going to stand for it, we're not going to stand for it," he said. "We expect all of our allies to stand by it as well."

"We stand with Israel and the Jewish state when we say 'never again' and 'never forget.'"