The storm system that battered the western US and Northern Plains with heavy snow and strong winds has now reached the Great Lakes region.

The National Weather Service reports that the storm has brought a range of intense weather conditions during the busy holiday travel weekend.

Weather patterns vary from blizzard conditions over parts of the Upper Midwest to severe thunderstorms across the Southeast.

Heavy snow is expected from the Eastern Dakotas to Northern Michigan on Sunday, with potential snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Surface weather map for 1pm ET/10am PT today and forecast snowfall through Tuesday night. A major winter storm will move east today from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast. In the West, gusty winds and heavy snow will continue in the mountains with locally heavy low level rain.

By late Sunday, cyclones are predicted off the Southern New England coast then turning into a nor'easter type system.

This storm system will consist of rain and wind near the coast and heavy snow inland.

Meteorologists are predicting 8 to 16 inches of snow across sections of New York, then moving eastward to Southern Maine where winter storm warnings in effect.

Freezing rain is expected farther south across the central Appalachians, with the potential of ice accumulation from western Maryland to central Pennsylvania.

The latest snow and ice accumulation forecasts for the upcoming storm across the Eastern US.

Also, ice storm warnings are in effect for these areas - severely impacting travelers.

A slow moving storm is traveling across the West Coast and over the eastern Pacific. This will affect multiple areas across California and into Oregon, bringing moisture inland.

Bouts of rain and heavy snow are expected across the Sierra Nevada through the remainder of Sunday.

There is a potential for light snow reaching farther east across the Intermountain West on Sunday.