Woman Assaults Jewish Passenger in NY Subway, Yells ‘Nasty Jew’

A woman who appears to be Muslim went on an anti-Semitic tirade and attacked a Jewish woman in the NYC Subway, according to a video of the incident released on Monday.

In the video, Lihi Aharon, a Jewish Israeli, got on the Number 2 train in the NYC Subway station by Tribeca, Manhattan when she immediately noticed a woman harassing an elderly religious Jewish man.

“She said out loud how great it was what happened in Jersey last week in Jersey City when Jews were killed and how amazing it was and how it was a shame they didn’t kill all of them,” Aharon explained.

Last week, members of a radical sect of Black Hebrew Israelites went to a Kosher grocery store in Jersey City and opened fire, killing three people. The shooting rocked the Jewish community there and authorities are investigating the event as an anti-Semitic act of terror.

Aharon got her phone out and began recording the woman insulting the Jewish man on the subway train. She was reciting Islamic verses, cursing Jews, and quickly took notice of Aharon recording her.

“She started cursing and yelling and then all of a sudden she knocked my phone,” Aharon explained, adding that the woman also knocked her friend’s phone out of her hands.

“All of a sudden she grabbed my face. It happened very, very fast. I decided that it’s not happening today and I had to fight back. Eventually that lady found herself outside of the subway station on the floor with all of her belongings,” said Aharon. “I pressed the emergency button and then the police came and arrested her.”

The woman continued her tirade even after the police showed up and kept calling the Jewish man a “stinky Jew.”

“She kept yelling and saying that everybody should die and she said stupid comments about gays and white people and Jews and hateful, awful things. “

Aharon was left with a cut on her face after the attack. Now she is urging people everywhere to speak up when they see bigotry, anti-Semitism, and racism.

“When you [are] witnessing something please don’t be quiet. Please shut people down. This guy [the Jewish man] was sitting there for a while…he said that nobody did nothing. So please talk, don’t be afraid to step up and shut people up,” Aharon said.

Bari Weiss, The New York Times opinion columnist and author of "How To Fight Anti-Semitism”, reports that the rate of anti-Semitic attacks is increasing in New York, especially in predominately Jewish areas like Crown Heights.

Weiss says many of the attackers are young black men.

“It seems to be happening often from people who live in the neighborhood,” Weiss told NPR. “We don't know that much about the perpetrators. What we do know is that people that live in Crown Heights don't tend to be white supremacists. And to judge from the footage of many of these attacks, at least some of the perpetrators seem to be young black men or teenagers. And perhaps that's one of the reasons that so many people want to avert their eyes from what's happening in places like Crown Heights.

As of September, the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City – where the US’s largest Jewish population resides – were up 51% this year from the same period last year, according to the New York Police Department.

Nadie Epstein, editor of Moment Magazine, a publication about Jewish daily life, told the Wall Street Journal she wonders if one day she will be the victim of a deadly anti-Semitic attack like the one in Jersey City.

“I never would have dreamed that I would live at a time when the act of going into a synagogue or entering a store would make me wonder, ‘Is this the day when some crazy with a gun who blames the Jews for something, is going to show up?’ ” she said.