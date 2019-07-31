Assault Charges for Dodgeball? Playground Game Uproar After 9-Year-Old Boy Injured

Aggravated assault charges were filed against a 10-year-old boy who was accused of intentionally throwing a ball at another classmate during a game similar to dodgeball. But after some public outrage, the charges have now been dismissed.

The incident occurred on April 29 at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, Michigan while the children were playing a ball game called 'Tips'.

A 10-year-old boy, Bryce, allegedly threw the ball forcefully at a 9-year-old boy, resulting in a concussion and abrasions to his face.

The injured boy's mother said he suffers from a rare medical condition, that can become increasing dangerous to his health if he sustains a head injury.

After the incident, Bryce was suspended from school for one day, but the injured boy's mother still filed a police report and Bryce was charged with aggravated assault.

Bryce's mother, Cameishi Lindley, started a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for legal expenses. They reached $15,374 of their $4,000 goal.

"Please continue to follow our story and pray for us. And, Thank you for being on this journey with us. Much love, Cameishi and Bryce"

Lindley said the only thing her son is guilty of "is being a black boy." The injured child is white, WLS-TV in Chicago reports. But the prosecutor determined that race was not an issue in the case.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy stated, "In many juvenile cases, we are able to craft solutions prior to charging any offense. After charging, remedies can be anything from dismissal, to providing needed services for the juvenile respondent to diversion programs and beyond."

"While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today," Worthy noted in a July 31st statement.

Prosecutors say they hope that both sides can work out a solution that benefits both children and the charges won't be revisited.

The attorney's statement says that "no one paid attention to the race of either party. It is categorically wrong to suggest that this was charged based on race or geography."