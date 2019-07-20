Doctor Breaks Down the Complexities of Human Body That Prove God

Dr. Tommy Mitchell has gone through a spiritual evolution. The medical doctor, who once embraced theistic evolution, is now a young-Earth creationist who speaks and writes for Christian ministry Answers in Genesis.

Mitchell recently shared his story on an episode of PureFlix.com’s “Answering Atheists,” focusing on some important details that convinced him of the complexities surrounding the human body. He also shared why he believes many doctors overlook these realities.

“Most of the doctors I worked with for years and years and years were atheists,” he said. “This whole issue of the complexity of the body just doesn’t really come up because you’re so busy taking care of grandma, you don’t sit back and go, ‘The heart or the kidney or whatever is so wonderful.’”

As for Mitchell’s own observations about the human body, he laid out a compelling case for why it all cannot possibly be the result of an accident.

Watch him break down his reasoning below:

“When you stop and really consider the complexities of the body — whether it’s the homeostatic mechanisms that allow the temperature to remain constant, or the acid-base levels to remain within very tight limits, or the way the kidney helps regulate the blood pressure and the fluid balance, or the blood-clotting proteins and they all have to be in exactly the same place at exactly the right concentrate or a small cut on your finger will cause you to bleed to death [it is compelling],” Mitchell said.

He continued, “When you really stop and take one step back and consider how enormously complex the body is, there’s no possibility it could be an accident.”

The doctor also spoke about his transformation from theistic evolution to young-Earth creationism, noting that the change-of-heart required some “unlearning a lot of the things” he had been taught.

