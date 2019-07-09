Face Scan Tech Being Abused? Millions of Driver's Licenses Scanned Without Consent

An advocacy group is calling for a ban on the US government's use of facial recognition technology after a new report raised a lot of questions about possible abuse.

Federal authorities are reportedly using the surveillance technology to scan millions of Americans' faces without their consent, often via their driver's licenses.

Now, the non-profit group "Fight for the Future" says "this surveillance technology poses such a profound threat... we need to ban it entirely."

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan spoke out last month against the use of facial recognition surveillance.

"Twenty states have given their bureau of motor vehicles, department of motor vehicles, their driver's license database, they've just given access to that to the FBI," Jordan said. "No individual signed off on that when they renewed their driver's license, got their driver's license. They didn't sign any waiver saying it's ok to turn my info, my photo over to the FBI. No elected officials voted to allow that to happen."

The FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agencies, according to the Washington Post, are mining state driver's license databases and DMV records of American citizens.