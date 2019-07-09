First Lady Melania Trump Sees Results of Community Efforts to Combat Opioids

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in West Virginia on Monday to promote that community's efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

"We have an opportunity to move the needle to help families and children who have been impacted by opioid abuse," Mrs. Trump said. "Meeting with federal, state, and local leaders in Huntington, West Virginia, today proved the power of partnerships and community efforts."

After a roundtable with these leaders, Mrs. Trump met with a small group of women who have been affected closely by the crisis. Among the participants were Huntington's Fire Chief, leadership from Lily's Place treatment facility, a representative from a first responder wellness program, a recovery coach, and a recovering mother along with her five-month-old child.

Each one shared stories about their own experiences with America's opioid crisis, as well as the positive impact the community has had on these families.

Mrs. Trump posted photos of her visit to social media.

"Thank you, Huntington, WV for welcoming me today & sharing your incredible stories," the First Lady wrote. "Your community has made great progress in combatting the opioid epidemic."

Mrs. Trump has been an advocate for programs that help change the lives of families who have been hurt by the opioid epidemic.

As communities across America have been devastated, the lives of countless children are put in harm's way. Monday's visit was a part of Mrs. Trump's signature "Be Best" initiative, which focuses on the most pressing issues facing children today.

"Through "Be Best", I continue to learn about the many issues and challenges surrounding opioid addiction," Mrs. Trump said. Using this platform, "we can continue to promote programs and highlight resources available to all those who are seeking help with this national epidemic."

Before departing West Virginia, the First Lady took a moment to visit Ritter Park, where 453 American flags dot a grass field. Each flag represents a child in the foster care system in the Huntington, West Virginia, area—many as a result of the opioid epidemic.

