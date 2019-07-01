Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
Associated Press

Funeral Scheduled for Detective Who Fought for Sept. 11 Fund

07-01-2019
Associated Press
Still image of Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 Responder, Luis Alvarez speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (US Network Pool via AP)
Still image of Retired NYPD Detective and 9/11 Responder, Luis Alvarez speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing as it considers permanent authorization of the Victim Compensation Fund, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (US Network Pool via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A funeral will be held Wednesday for a former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Detective Luis Alvarez appeared with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart last month to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund.

Alvarez, who died Saturday of colorectal cancer, was admitted to a hospice within days of his testimony.

His funeral will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

Alvarez spent three months in the World Trade Center rubble after the 2001 attacks.

Researchers continue to study potential links between responders’ illnesses and toxins from the cleanup.

The bill to replenish the fund that provides compensation to those responders passed a congressional committee unanimously.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles