GA Couple Married for More Than 70 Years, Dies on the Same Day

A husband and wife passed away on the same day after celebrating 71 years of marriage together.

Herbert DeLaigle, 94, and Marilyn DeLaigle, 88, passed away on July 12 within twelve hours of each other. Herbert died at 2:20 am that morning and Marilyn passed at 2:20 pm the same day, according to Augusta, Ga., television station WRDW.

Herbert was a retired master sergeant in the US Army, and also worked along side his wife at a nursery that she owned and operated.

The couple had six children,16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Sharon Gibbons Brown, the couple's caregiver, described the love between Herbert and Marilyn in a Facebook post:

"You could feel the love they had for each other the moment you walked into their room they were both so pleasant and humble they accepted me as their caregiver just minutes after meeting them. The very first night I stayed with them they were awake holding hands like 4:00 am in the morning telling each other how much they loved each other. They smiled giggled and play like teenagers falling in love for the first time."

Brown explained that her experience with the couple has strengthened her own marriage and the love that she shares with her husband.

"To God be the Glory for such an opportunity it may not seem like much to some but to me it's priceless," she added.

The DeLaigle family released a statement saying: "It's amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is," according to the television station.

On their 70th wedding anniversary, Herbert and Marilyn said the secret to a long happy marriage is to "show your love" and "be there for each other."