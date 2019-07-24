Is Trump 'Below the Law'? Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Tells Congress Trump Not Exonerated

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress today, answering questions from two committees in much-anticipated televised hearings.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) began by asking Mueller if his report cleared the president of wrongdoing, and Mueller replied that it did not.

But Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) later pointed out that federal standards make it clear that Americans are innocent until proven guilty, and since Mueller did not find evidence of a crime, then there's no legal authority for him to claim that Trump was not exonerated.

Ratcliffe argued that prosecutors should not offer extra-prosecutorial allegations about possible crimes that weren't charged, saying Trump should not be above the law but he also shouldn't be treated as if he were "below the law", saying that's what Mueller's accusations have done.



Also in the hearing, ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins pinpointed claims about obstruction of justice, asking Mueller if his investigation was curtailed. Mueller replied, "No."

Democrats hope the hearings will weaken President Trump's re-election prospects, which is something that Mueller's book-length report did not seem to do.

It's been three months since the release of Mueller's 448-page report, but Democrats maintain it has not been on many folks' summer reading list.

Mueller has warned that his testimony will be limited to what his investigation has already said.

"We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself and the report is my testimony," he said. "I will not provide information beyond that which is already public and any appearance before Congress."

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump insists his team cooperated fully with the investigation which found no evidence of collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

So Democrats are focusing mainly on obstruction of justice and House Republicans are promising to ask tough questions on a variety of issues on Mueller's investigation, including how it got started and if there was bias against Trump in the early days of the investigation.