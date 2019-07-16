Library in UK Bans Christian Volunteers for Singing Bible Stories to Kids 

Volunteers from a church-run playgroup in the United Kingdom have been banned from a library for singing Bible stories to kids.

The Noah's Ark group would come to the town library in West Sussex and sing songs like "Mr Noah Built an Ark" and "God Has Made a Rainbow", according to Daily Mail.

Group volunteers have been entertaining children at the Burgess Hill libary for eight years.

Noah's Ark group is a part of The King's Church in West Sussex.

A spokesperson with the church said, "We are sad that our involvement in Baby Rhyme Time is coming to an end after eight years. It has been a well-loved, free group for people in the local area."

"However, we respect the decision of West Sussex Library services and we will continue to do all that we can to serve them and our local community."

The West Sussex County Council canceled the rhyme time playgroup sessions after parents complained that their kids were singing about God.

But many other parents are now upset that the group will no longer be meeting at the library:

"I am shocked by this. The world has gone made. I suppose it's fine for children to hear all the constant obscene language that is heard everywhere."

"It's ridiculous, my kids have always loved them at rhyme time. They are giving up their own time to do something nice for the local kids. If people don't like it, don't go!"

The council said they are thankful for Noah's Ark group, but library staff would lead future rhyme times.

"We have been very grateful to this group for their support but following feedback from families, we have decided to bring these sessions in line with the other rhyme times in our libraries which are led by staff."

"Families can continue to access faith-based activities in community venues and library staff are very happy to help anyone looking for details of where they can join these."

The King's Church website explains their goal for group activities. "All groups aim to create a safe environment, which supports parents and carers whilst giving lots of opportunities for children to have fun."

While songs about God's rainbow are being banned in the UK, other libraries are pushing the radical rainbow of LGBTQ ideology across the US. Countless American libraries have hosted drag queen story time events, training children to accept LGBTQ agenda.