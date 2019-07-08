'Nerves of Steel' Pilot Who Landed Stricken Plane, Inspires Couples During Wilderness Marriage Seminar

Expert Navy aviator and commercial airline pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, her husband Dean and their son Marshall, helped movtivate and inspire military families last week at the Samaritan Lodge located in Port Alsworth, Alaska.

The event was sponsored by the non-profit aid organization Samaritan's Purse and provided 10 military couples with Christ-centered marriage enrichment training.

Tammie Jo and her family were special quests of evangelist Franklin Graham and Operation Heal Our Patriots.

In a Facebook post, Graham wrote:

"Captain Tammie Jo Shults came with her family to visit Samaritan's Purse Operation Heal Our Patriots in Alaska this week. I'm very grateful that she, her husband Dean, and their son Marshall took time to be with our military couples. They were a tremendous blessing."

Shults is one of the first female fighter pilots to serve in the US Navy. She became well known after landing a dangerously damaged Southwest Airlines plane on April 17, 2018.

With nerves of steel, she navigated the plane to make an emergency landing, saving the lives of more than 100 people.

Throughout the week of July 4th, Shults shared insight that she has gained since safely landing that plane.

"Heroes are just people who take the time to see and the effort to act on behalf of someone else," she said, according to Samaritan's Purse.

Operation Heal Our Patriots guides military couples through daily devotions from God's Word and private spiritual counseling.

Couples coming to the Samaritan Lodge Alaska spend a week together, free of charge, while building a strong spiritual foundation together. The wilderness lodge is located in the southern part of The Last Frontier State and can only be reached by small aircraft, according to Samaritan's Purse.