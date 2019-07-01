NYC Gay Parade Marks 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Inn Police Raid 

Gay pride parades were held across the country on Sunday with New York City hosting one of the largest pride parades ever held.

The procession lasted for hours and paid tribute to the uprising at the Stonewall Inn tavern 50 years ago that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

The parade in New York and others like it across the nation concluded a month of events marking the anniversary.



Some protesters carried anti-Trump and queer liberation signs.

US Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) also hailed the celebration.

"This year is particularly good because for the first time we passed the Equality Act in the House of Representatives a couple of weeks ago," Nadler said. "The first act that would declare LGBTQ people equal in all ways, ban every form of discrimination. We passed it in the House and, God willing, in January of 2021 we will pass it in the Senate and somebody not named Donald Trump will sign it in to law."

The Stonewall celebration coincided with Worldpride, an international LGBTQ event.

The police presence at the massive march was heavy, with several officers posted at every corner. Metal barricades were erected along the entire parade route.

In San Francisco, a similar police presence sparked a mid-parade protest that halted the march.

About 40 people interrupted the parade for just under an hour and two people were arrested while protesting police and corporation presence, the San Francisco Chronicle reported .