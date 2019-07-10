Trump Takes Minnesota Town to Task for Nixing Pledge of Allegiance

President Trump has now spoken out on a Minneapolis suburb's vote to forego saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag before city council meetings.

As he does on many issues, the President took to Twitter Tuesday morning to let those protesting the council's decision to nix the Pledge know just where he stands on the matter:

Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

As the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports, Monday night's council meeting in St. Louis Park was packed with more than 100 often raucous citizens, waving American flags, urging the Council to reinstate the Pledge, and at times breaking into chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" Some called on Council members to resign.

The Council vote of 5-0 to end saying the Pledge came last month over concern that some residents in the "increasingly diverse community" might find it unwelcoming. St. Louis Park is in the district represented by Democratic US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who in the past has sparked her own controversy over her anti-Semitic and anti-American statements.



Tammy Hopps, who passed out American flags at the meeting, told the Star-Tribune that, "Yes, we need to have conversations about inclusion, diversity. Absolutely. But we need to do it under this symbol (the US flag)."

The newspaper reports St. Louis Park Mayor Joe Spano proposed the council reverse its decision, but council member Anne Mavity, who sponsored the controversial decision in June when the mayor was out of town, proposed they "use the moment to start a conversation in St. Louis Park, on what it means for our residents ...to be patriotic, and to live out our community values and principles." She was booed as she spoke.

The controversial measure is now up for discussion in a future study session, with no time set for a final decision. And no word yet how President Trump will follow through on his tweet to fight with the Pledge's supporters.