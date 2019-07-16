Remembering Apollo 11: Golden Anniversary Celebrations Mark Start of First Moon Mission

Tuesday, July 16, 2019, marked the 50th anniversary of the liftoff of Apollo 11. NASA and the country are observing the anniversary of the historic journey.

The Saturn V rocket lifted off at 9:32 am Eastern time on July 16, 1969, sending three American astronauts on their way to the first landing on the moon four days later.

In remembrance, NASA invited Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Tuesday. The two men marked the precise moment that their Saturn V rocket blasted off from its launch pad.

Mission commander Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to walk on the moon, died in 2012.

At the same time, Aldrin and Collins were recalling the historic moment, 5,000 model rockets launched simultaneously at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

At the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Armstrong's newly restored spacesuit also went on display.

NASA also shared highlights and clips of the historic moon mission on social media.



A launch to remember: Hear from Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins as we count down to the exact moment when three humans lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A on a journey to walk on the Moon 50 years ago. As we reflect on this milestone in space exploration, Collins will be joined by Apollo engineer JoAnn Morgan and Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson from the Launch Control Center.

Wake up- it's launch day. Today in 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their flight. They had a 9:32 a.m. rocket to catch. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/0xIIJSH7t9 — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019

At 9:32am ET, the #Apollo11 launch occurred sending three astronauts on a trajectory to the Moon. As we celebrate our #Apollo50th anniversary, learn more about this mission: https://t.co/LYmABrlzYe pic.twitter.com/Tg40MhzPhs — NASA (@NASA) July 16, 2019

Tuesday's remembrance kicks off eight days of golden anniversary celebrations for each day of Apollo 11's voyage.

