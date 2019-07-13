CBN's Operation Blessing Stands Ready to Serve in LA

Dan Moore, Operation Blessing’s director of US disaster relief, has this update on the charity aid organization’s efforts in the Gulf.

As Tropical Storm Barry slowly moves across the Gulf of Mexico, Operation Blessing is already on the ground in Baton Rouge, LA.

Operation Blessing is strategically moving equipment into position so they can mobilize and take action when the weather has cleared.

OB reports a tractor trailer truck has been stocked with non-perishable foods and emergency flood kits donated by Home Depot Foundation.

In addition, a mobile command center is equipped with relief supplies and a mobile kitchen is ready to serve hot meals.

Heavy rainfall and flooding is expected for the New Orleans area.

Operation Blessing asks that you please pray for the families who are in the path of the storm and for the OB team that's ready to assist.

Here's How You Can Help Operation Blessing