The Most Important Question for Christians to Answer — and the Incorrect Response Most Give

Christians in America don’t suffer persecution in the physical life and death way that is currently happening in many nations around the globe.

They do, however, have to deal with a relentless onslaught of uninformed mockery that can, at times, seem overwhelming. It stands to reason, then, we as Christians should be prepared to give an answer for the hope we have in the Gospel.

At a time when American culture is pushing back against Christians at an alarming rate, there is one question that stands out from all the rest that we need to be prepared to answer.

Why do you Choose to Believe the Bible?

It’s a question asked many different ways. Here’s one critique from comedian David Cross:

Cross, in his trademark way, is calling into question the credibility and authority of the Bible. Why should we believe it, then, if there are all these questions about its veracity?

Dr. Voddie Baucham, gave a very powerful speech on this very subject. (Watch now, or keep reading below)

“The most important question for us to be able to answer today,” Baucham explained, “is this: Why do you choose to believe the Bible? We must be able to answer that question in our culture today. It’s a legitimate question that deserves a legitimate answer,” Baucham said.

Christians, according to Baucham, often answer this question incorrectly. He says these incorrect answers amount to “anti-intellectualism” and end up causing more stumbling blocks for Christians and unbelievers alike when contemplating the Bible.

“Because of anti-intellectualism, we hear that question and usually answer with something like, ‘Well, I believe the Bible because I was raised like that.’ Well, bless your spirit if that’s your answer. But please, don’t go outta here and say that to anybody. I beg you, please don’t do that. Because that is not a reasoned response. “

The other answer that Christian culture thinks is a great answer but actually, it’s one that causes great damage.

“I choose to believe the Bible because I tried it and it worked for me,” Baucham says is the other popular answer.

“We say that and then we back up a couple of steps, kind of let the answer sit there like we really just did something. What you did was open up a logical hole big enough to drive a Mack truck through.”

After breaking down exactly why both the previous answers don’t hold up to scrutiny using personal examples of his mother’s Buddhism and a hypothetical alcoholic’s devotion to a window squirrel, he gives then moves on to what he believes is the correct answer:

“I choose to believe the Bible because it’s a reliable collection of historical documents written down by eyewitnesses during the lifetime of other eyewitnesses. They report to us supernatural events that took place in fulfillment of specific prophesies and claim that their writings are divine rather than human in origin,” he said, to applause from the crowd.

That answer is full of loaded points, and Baucham began to unpack them by turning to the Bible and 2 Peter 1:16, which reads:

6 For we did not follow cleverly devised tales when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of His majesty. 17 For when He received honor and glory from God the Father, such an utterance as this was made to Him by the Majestic Glory, “This is My beloved Son with whom I am well-pleased”— 18 and we ourselves heard this [jutterance made from heaven when we were with Him on the holy mountain.

19 So we have the prophetic word made more sure, to which you do well to pay attention as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star arises in your hearts. 20 But know this first of all, that no prophecy of Scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, 21 for no prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.

He goes on to break down the incredible number of manuscripts the Bible has, the specific things mentioned by the eyewitness, the hundreds who appeared to Jesus, how utterly impossible the conspiracy theory of the overzealous monks is, and more.

It’s really an incredible, must-watch speech that can’t be done adequate justice in a short write up. WATCH: