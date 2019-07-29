'The Purest Form of Faith and Hope': The Heartwarming Reason This Little Boy Started a Lemonade Stand

A 6-year-old Denver boy is doing something remarkable to honor his deceased father, starting a lemonade stand to raise money so he could take his mom on a date.

Brady Campbell recently lost his father, Brandon, from stage 4 colon cancer.

Before his death, Brandon helped Brady come up with the idea to raise money through selling lemonade. They made a deal that the earnings would go toward taking his mother, Amanda, out on a date.

The day after his father's death, Brady began running the lemonade stand. A Denver police officer took notice and spread the word, KTRK-TV reports.

More first responders stopped by the stand to buy lemonade, helping Brady earn over $200.

A local neighbor also set up a virtual lemonade stand on GoFundMe so Brady can continue raising money, not only to take his mom out, but to also provide money for cancer research. So far, the effort has raised $33,259 of his $50,000 goal.

Amanda Campbell expressed her gratitude toward the community for showing their love and support.

"Sometimes in the midst of the worst tragedy, the most beautiful parts of humanity surface. When you witness it, it is the purest form of faith and hope - the definition of community."

A portion of the earnings go to Brady and Amanda's adventures together and the rest go to the cancer center at the University of Colorado Anschutz.

Brady is honoring everything his father wished for in his legacy - that his family was lovingly together and that he could help others.