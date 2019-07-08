Thousands of Aftershocks, $100 Million in Damages: CA Cleanup Efforts Underway After Major Earthquakes

Californians remain on edge as thousands of aftershocks rock the region just days after two major earthquakes.

Thursday's 6.4 magnitude quake was followed by a 7.1 quake just one day later —and that doesn't account for the aftershocks.

"So far we have processed data from about 2600 aftershocks, which 52 events are greater than magnitude 4," said Egill Hauksson a Seismologist at Caltech.

Last week's powerful quakes rocked homes and tossed water from usually placid swimming pools.

The aftermath --- several house fires and approximately $100 million in damage but no fatalities.

The lack of fatalities has some counting their blessings.

"I lost so much of crystal and china and things but it's only things, it's only things," said Barbara Butler, a Ridgecrest, Calif., resident.

Now, experts and leadership warn residents to be ready for the next one.

"We're going to have a lot more earthquakes and we're going to have a lot stronger shaking," said Seismologist Lucy Jones.

Seismologists predict a magnitude 6 earthquake will hit the region every few years.

"We all, I think, have a unique role and responsibility to prepare, individually to be prepared for the next earthquake of magnitude even greater than 7.1," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom and officials are doing their part to get ahead of the next quake by installing $16 million worth of quake detection sensors.

Meanwhile, the cleanup and recovery are underway.

While some residents are choosing to sleep outside out of fear of aftershocks others have no other option.

"My ceiling is cracked halfway through. I have a crack going up my wall so it's just not safe to go home. At this point I'm just homeless," said one resident.