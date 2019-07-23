Trump Admin Launches 'Fast-Track' Deportation, Giving Agents More Authority

The Trump administration is taking stronger measures to deport people living in the US illegally.

The so-called 'fast track' deportation process will bypass immigration judges, allowing the removal of anyone who crosses into the US illegally and does not have an asylum case or a case pending in immigration court.

Immigration courts are backlogged by more than 800,000 cases. In 2018, there were 162,060 claims filed and 13,169 were granted.

These measures will give immigration agents more power and greatly extend their authority to deport migrants.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the "expedited removal" is another attempt by the Trump administration to handle the "ongoing crisis on the southern border," according to ABC News.

The agency "expects that the full use of expedited removal statutory authority will strengthen national security, diminish the number of illegal entries, and otherwise ensure the prompt removal of aliens apprehended in the United States", McAleenan said.

CBN News previously reported on a mass deportation in the US that was planned for the week of July 15, but got off to a slow start.

Communities braced for the removal of illegal immigrants as agents were expected to detain roughly 2,000 people in 10 cities, with final deportation orders from judges.

While some have denounced the removal process, the Trump administration contends they're an everyday part of ICE operations.

The 'fast track' rule goes into effect Tuesday and applies to those who've been in the country less than two years.

That time limit is part of a 1996 law that authorized expedited deportations.