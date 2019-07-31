Trump Commemorates 400th Anniversary of First American Assembly for Democracy at Jamestown

America celebrated a milestone yesterday – 400 years since the first meeting of a representative legislature in what would later become the United States of America.

Speaking at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, President Trump commemorated the first meeting of the House of Burgesses in a small wooden church in nearby Jamestown, VA.

"On this day 400 years ago, here on the shores of the James River, the first representative legislative assembly in the new world convened. By the devotion of generations of patriots, it has flourished throughout the ages and now that proud tradition continues with all of you," Trump said.

"They came from God and country. They came in search of opportunity and fortune. And they journeyed into the unknown with only meager supplies, long odds, and the power of the Christian faith."

Men from 11 of Virginia's major settlements gathered there in 1619. They were adventurers, farmers, scholars and soldiers and all had sacrificed for the dream of Virginia.

It had been 13 years since three small ships, The Susan Constant, Godspeed and Discovery set sail across a vast ocean. They carried 104 settlers to carve out a home on the edge of this unchartered continent.

"To every Virginian and every legislator with us today, congratulations on four incredible centuries of history, heritage, and commitment to the righteous cause of American self government. This is truly a momentous occasion," he added.

Great reception in Jamestown by both REPUBLICANS & DEMOCRATS. Respect for our Country’s incredible Heritage. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

The historic event wasn't without controversy though as a Democrat protestor interrupted the president's speech by shouting, "You can't send us back, Virginia is our home. Mr. President, you can't send us back."

The protester, 27-year-old Ibraheem Samirah, carried signs saying, "Deport Hate", "Reunite My Family" and "Go Back to Your Corrupted Home."

Samirah is a Palestinian American who represents a northern Virginia district in the Virginia House of Delegates. His outburst came from criticism of Trump's deportation policy against migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Security escorted Samirah from the scene while some in the crowd chanted "Trump, Trump, Trump."

Some black lawmakers boycotted the event, after the recent remarks Trump made toward US Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD). The president called Cummings' majority-black Baltimore district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

The celebration continues today with a forum on the future of representative democracy across the world.