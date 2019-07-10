Trump Tackles the Home Depot Boycott: 'Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot!'

Billionaire Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus is facing a firestorm of criticism from the Left for saying he supports President Donald Trump. Now Trump is responding on Twitter.

Marcus, 90, recently made headlines after sharing that he would support Trump's re-election campaign.

"Trump's got a businessman's common sense approach to most things," Marcus said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"…Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don't. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago."

Marcus retired as Home Depot's chairman of the board in 2002, but that isn't stopping the Left from lashing out against the company. Because of his support for Trump, some protestors are calling for a boycott of the home improvement chain he used to run.

"Boycott home dept. we the people," tweeted Carl @Broken_Arrow52

Slim Smith @SlimSmith5 tweeted, "Home Depot owner can do what he wants with his money. So can I. Hello, Lowes: You're going to be seeing a lot more of me. #HomeDepotBoycott"

Trump responded to the boycott threats.

"A truly great, patriotic & charitable man, Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who, at the age of 90, is coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often used weapons. They don't want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed to your favorite President, me!" Trump tweeted Tuesday night.

He added, "These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people ('Deplorables') in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot!"

Meanwhile, supporters of the president are countering the boycott by encouraging more support for Home Depot.

"The only people who 'might' boycott Home Depot are the weak kneed, sheep minded followers of the Fake News Media false preachers," tweeted one woman.

@GoGoGadgetJimbo said, "Guess I'm shopping at @HomeDepot this week. When the left wants to boycott people because they think differently, we have to try and support that person. Never let the left push you around."

I'm also no longer supporting Squirrels. If you look closely, you'll see a variety of them in attendance during outdoor events held by Trump. What a disgrace they are to the animal kingdom.#BoycottSquirrels#HomeDepotBoycott — Adam (@SvennyDelight) July 9, 2019

Twitter user @SvennyDelight took a funny approach to the boycott: "I'm also no longer supporting Squirrels. If you look closely, you'll see a variety of them in attendance during outdoor events held by Trump. What a disgrace they are to the animal kingdom. #BoycottSquirrels #HomeDepotBoycott"