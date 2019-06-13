106-Year-Old Woman Gives God All the Credit, Points to This Bible Verse

A woman in Halifax County, North Carolina just celebrated her 106th birthday on June 5, and she attributes her amazing longevity to God.

Ruth Hilliard was a school teacher, and she also ministered to children at church, teaching the same truths from the Bible that guided her life.

Ruth still recites scripture, and WTVD in Durham reports that Ruth believes God has used her 106 years of life to show the value of one particular passage of the Bible. Her favorite scripture is Psalms 91:15-16.

"He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."

Over the last 106 years, Ruth has seen a lot, living through some remarkable times in history, including inventions that we take for granted today.

She's also been blessed with a family including a son, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

The North Carolina House of Representatives has honored Ruth for reaching this amazing milestone, sending her a certificate of special recognition.