2020 Preview? Biden Calls Trump an 'Existential Threat to America', Trump Strikes Back

Tough talk between President Donald Trump and Democrat front-runner Joe Biden in Iowa Tuesday gave voters a glimpse of what could lie ahead in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Former Vice President Biden said Trump is destroying the nation.

"The president is literally an existential threat to America," said Biden.

Trump hit back at Biden, calling him a "failing candidate", labeling him "One Percent Joe" who is "slower than he used to be."

"When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he's in trouble," said Trump.

He added, "I'd rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally and I think Joe is weak mentally. The others have more energy."

During an appearance on CBN News' Faith Nation program, Matthew Continetti of the Washington Free Beacon explained why Trump is zeroing in on Biden.

"Biden is currently at the top of the Democratic pack and I think that attracts Trump's attention, and so whoever's going to be in that top slot is going to be the person that President Trump devotes his attacks to," said Continetti.

In a surprising move, Biden flip-flopped on the need to get tough on China. Just last month he said China is not competition for us, but Tuesday he said, "We are in a competition with China... We need to get tough with China."

But he still criticized the president's policy of using tariffs, saying it harms American farmers and consumers.

The White House has imposed 25 percent tariffs on a quarter trillion of Chinese imports to try and force China to stop stealing US inventions and creations.

Trump is convinced the pressure will force China to make a deal in the same way his tariffs worked on Mexico last week.

"You know what happens with tariffs, companies move out of Mexico and they move out of China and they'll come into the United States," said Trump.

CBN News asked Trump's former economic advisor if he thought the same strategy President Trump used with Mexico will work with China.

"I hope so, I think all Americans hope that this strategy of holding these countries' feet to the fire and using American leverage, we clearly had leverage over Mexico and that's how Trump scored a big victory," said Stephen Moore.

Meanwhile, in a first look at head-to-head 2020 presidential matchups nationwide, according to the independent Quinnipiac University poll, several Democratic challengers lead President Trump, with Biden ahead 53 percent to 40 percent.

The president still has strong support among evangelical voters.

A new survey commissioned by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, found that 83 percent of white evangelical voters approve of the president and the work he's doing in office.