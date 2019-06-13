'Activist Mommy' Blasts Teen Vogue for Teaching Girls How to Bypass Parents for Abortion

Elizabeth Johnston is facing off with Teen Vogue after the magazine posted an article giving teens instructions on how to get an abortion without telling their parents.

Johnston is the self-described "Activist Mommy" and her conservative videos on subjects like marriage, sex, and abortion usually go viral.

She recently voiced concern over an article that listed the logistics of getting an abortion without parental consent.

The June 6th article on sexual health and identity mentions that it's tricky for teenaged girls to get an abortion. The author teaches them about states that don't require parental consent, and how to obtain a judicial bypass if they don't want their parents involved in the abortion decision.

Johnston says a teen can find better counsel than a magazine columnist on the issue of abortion, even if her parents aren't available.

She encourages parents on her blog, "Build up and nurture your relationships with your own children. Despite our best intentions in parenting, the day may come when our sons or daughters come to us with the news of an unplanned pregnancy. If it does, we must do as God commands and love them, guide them, and care for them and their precious child."

Despite the print version of the magazine being pulled from shelves, the website continues to offer teens liberal advice on sexuality.

Several readers took to Twitter to voice their objection to Teen Vogue.

Critic Andrea Trudden writes, "This is irresponsible and dangerous to our young girls. Shame on you @TeenVogue. Girls need guidance and to encourage a choice that stays with them for the rest of their life without telling their parents is not safe."

This is irresponsible and dangerous to our young girls. Shame on you @TeenVogue. Girls need guidance and to encourage a choice that stays with them for the rest of their life without telling their parents is not safe. — Andrea Trudden ツ (@atrudden) June 7, 2019

And Malinda Felts said, "This is terrible. It’s hard enough to be a parent in our current society. Now we have magazines encouraging teens to lie and break their parent’s trust? And these girls are in a time of their life where they need their parent’s wisdom & discernment".

This is terrible. It’s hard enough to be a parent in our current society. Now we have magazines encouraging teens to lie and break their parent’s trust? And these girls are in a time of their life where they need their parent’s wisdom & discernment. — Malinda Felts (@mmfelts) June 9, 2019

Johnston is an activist vlogger who educates and inspires the public on the burning social and moral issues of the day that are important to families. She and her husband, Patrick, who is a medical doctor, author, and movie producer, have been pro-life ministry leaders for many years and home educators to their 10 children.