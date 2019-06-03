Conservative Christian Group Bashes Trump for Acknowledging LGBT Pride Month 

A conservative Christian organization is speaking out against a presidential statement released by the White House on Saturday acknowledging LGBT Pride Month.

The statement reads:

"As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions that LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invites all nations to join us in this effort!"

The two-sentence pro-gay statement dated June 1 has drawn the ire of some conservatives.

The American Family Association released a statement saying, "Homosexuality is not something the president should celebrate," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "It's unnatural, unhealthy and immoral behavior. We hope he will continue to stand firm against the so-called Equality Act (H.R. 5) and any legislation that threatens religious freedom. Such legislation will use the full force of the federal government to punish Americans who don't embrace the LGBT political agenda."

But others say the White House statement is not catering to the LGBT agenda since President Trump's opposition to the Equality Act is quite clear and speaks louder than any celebratory tweet.



"On the one hand, as a man who spent many years as a New York liberal and Hollywood insider, he must have had plenty of good relationships with LGBT people," Dr. Michael Brown said in a statement. "My impression is that Donald Trump wants gays to be treated fairly and, as stated in a Fox News interview, he has no personal issue with gay 'marriage.' But when he feels that LGBT activism infringes on the rights of others, especially conservative Christians, he will stand against that activism."

"Moreover, many of those he has appointed to serve in his administration have deeper, faith-based convictions that influence their world view, and they are often on the front lines of pushing back against LGBT activism," Brown explained.



"As an evangelical supporter of Trump, I would much rather that he did not muddy the waters with what appears to be a mixed message. But it's who he has been since he announced his run for president. And overall, when the dust settles, he has done far more to oppose LGBT activism than to support it," he concluded.