First Fully-Female Voiced NLT Audio Bible Fills Void in Women's Prison Ministry

A first-of-its-kind audio Bible app is available to download on devices across the country, including for women inmates in state prisons.



Courage for Life has worked to develop the first female-narrated New Living Translation audio Bible and the goal is to help at-risk women and girls heal from trauma and abuse.

"There is comfort in hearing your mother, best friend or grandmother tell you a story," Ann White, founder of Courage for Life, said. "In the same way, the Courage for Life all-female narrated Bible delivers God's word in a comforting, friendly voice."

Courage for Life has already partnered with two state prison systems to make the women's audio Bible available on all prison-provided tablets.

"Women in jail are the fastest growing correctional population in the country," White said. "Not only that, but domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness among women and children."

"We want to fill a void in the women's recovery space and reach as many women in crisis as possible with the encouragement, inspiration and hope that they can find in God's Word—without ever turning a page."

The app is currently available for download here.