Harassment: Leftist Group Threatens to 'Dox' Incoming Conservative Freshmen at UT Austin

The radical Left is on the warpath again, targeting political opponents with dangerous taunting and intimidation. Now, students at one Texas college could be outed and harassed by their peers, simply for being conservatives.

Earlier this month, a group of students at the University of Texas at Austin, tweeted a threat to dox any incoming freshmen who considered joining conservative groups on campus.

The College Fix reports the Autonomous Student Network tweeted "Hey #UT23! Do you wanna be famous? If you join YCT or Turning Point USA, you just might be. Your name and more could end up on an article like one of these."

The group also linked some of its previous doxxing posts of several conservative students at the school.

"So be sure to make smart choices at #UTOrientation," the tweet concluded.

The word "dox" is defined as searching for and publishing private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the Internet, typically with malicious intent.

Last fall during the Brent Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill, the group released personal information of pro-Kavanaugh supporters at UT Austin, including their photos, names and other contact information. It also posted some of the student's employers telephone numbers and encouraged its followers to call their employers to get them fired.

According to their website, the anarchist group is composed mostly of students at UT Austin who actively encourage the harassment of conservative students.

The Fix asked the UT Austin administration if anything would be done in response to the doxxing threat toward incoming conservative students.

"Students should never be targeted or face harassment for their affiliations, political beliefs or any other reason," Communications Strategist of UT Austin Shilpa Bakre told The College Fix. "The anonymous group behind this doxxing is not affiliated with the university, is not a registered student group, and should not present itself in that way. As they did last fall, University Police are continuing to work to ensure the safety of any targeted students and monitor for any potential criminal actions."

Back in January, a UT Austin spokesman told the website the Autonomous Student Network is "not any kind of registered student organization."

However, the group claims partnerships with other campus clubs and continues to use the name Autonomous Student Network-UT Austin" on its Facebook page.

In several past incidents, campus officials have reportedly investigated some of the threats against conservative students, according to The Fix. University Police reviewed the Kavanaugh incident on campus last fall which helped shut down the group's original Twitter account.

Some of the students remain unconvinced that the university will take any action.

"Speaking for myself as someone who has received an out-sized amount of doxing and backlash repeatedly, even knowing academically that the actual threat of anything happening is minimal (despite them actively making death threats and threats of violence towards us) the general feeling of discomfort and constant threat is very real and never really goes away," Lillian Bonin, chairman of the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at UT Austin told the website.