'He Did Not Save Himself... That Was Selfless': VA Officials Praise Heroes of Mass Shooting

Twelve people are dead and four are in critical condition after an employee walked into a government building in Virginia Beach and began shooting.

Thirty-six minutes is all the time it took for the terrifying incident to unfold.

Officials say the suspect, a city employee, had not been fired and apparently was not under any disciplinary action.

"He was not terminated and he was not in the process of being terminated," Police Chief James Cervera told reporters.

However, the suspect, DeWayne Craddock, did give notice that he was resigning just hours before carrying out the attack.

According to police, he went from floor to floor taking aim at those inside.

Officers arrived on the scene in just two minutes, working their way through the maze-like building. Eventually, they located and engaged in a shootout with the gunman.

Craddock died at the hospital but not before wounding one officer. The officer was saved by his bulletproof vest.

"They put themselves in harm's way, in deadly harm's way for people that they've never met," said Cervera.

One employee says he's thankful to be alive, saying he came face to face with the gunman three times.

"I was impelled to say 'DeWayne, stop', which I did. And at that point in time, he turned and looked straight at me, but he didn't see me," Terry Inman said.

His friend, Ryan Keith Cox, lost his life ushering others to safety.

Officials tell CBN News, Cox made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Mr. Cox gathered at least 7 of his coworkers, led them to an area, an office, told them to go inside lock themselves in. The shooter was in feet," said Patrick L. Gallagher, deputy chief of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"Instead of taking the advantage to save himself he gave instructions, told them to lock the door, and then he left and I assume was looking to find others to help or to engage the shooter," said Gallagher explained.

"He did not save himself. But rather gave instructions to seven others to save themselves. That was selfless," he continued.

Gallagher says he knows the victim's father.

"His courage speaks volumes about his character and his desire to help others…I hope his father will understand how much he sacrificed," he continued.

Across the country, there is mourning for the deadliest workplace shooting this year.

President Trump stopping by a Virginia church to join in prayer for the victims.