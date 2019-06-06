Impeach Trump? No, Pelosi Says Let's Just 'Put Him in Prison'

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says she wants to see President Donald Trump thrown "in prison".

Politico reports Pelosi made those remarks to senior Democrats in a meeting Tuesday night as she disagreed with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Nadler reportedly pushed Pelosi to let his committee start an impeachment inquiry, but Pelosi still opposes that idea.

"I don't want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison, she reportedly said.

Pelosi wants Trump defeated in next year's election, then prosecuted for his alleged crimes against Congress and the American people.

Meanwhile, Nadler has been in support of the impeachment process but believes the American people must first agree that it's justified.

The Hill recently reported that a majority of Americans, 54 percent, said they do not feel Trump should be impeached.

Nadler thinks impeachment is not supported by the people because they don't know the facts. That's why he wants to start the impeachment process to educate the American people on what he claims are the facts.

"Impeachment is a political act, and you cannot impeach a president if the American people will not support it. We have to get the facts out. We have to hold a series of hearings, we have to hold the investigations", Nadler said.

The recent contention over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has left the public undecided on a conclusion to any wrongdoing of the president.

Some media outlets pounced on the fact that Mueller did not exonerate Trump, but Mueller also offered no evidence that Trump had committed a crime.

The Associated Press reports that dozens of congressional Democrats say they want some kind of impeachment proceedings, at some point.

Beneath that debate there's a recognition of the fact that Congress may be running out of time to pull it off.

As CBN News previously reported, reaction from fellow Democrats on Pelosi's rejection of impeachment is mixed.

Some believe there isn't enough evidence against the president or public support for impeachment. Others aren't giving up their push to impeach him.