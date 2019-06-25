'Jesus Is the True Definition of Masculinity': Coffee Co. Helps Single Moms, Rebuffing Toxic Masculinity

Absenteeism among fathers is on the rise and more women find themselves running their households alone, but a South Florida Coffee company is working to help to bridge the gap and show single moms what "real men" can do.

Burly Man Coffee is known for its blends like "Gentle Giant", "Tough as Nails", and "The Grizzly", but they say their passion is people and more specifically women and families.

"Struggling single moms have become an epidemic in society," Tianna Wiles, co-founder of Burly Man Coffee told CBN News. "But there is an obvious problem yet, it is very much overlooked because it's become the norm."

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, there were nearly 24 million single-parent households in 2017.

The Single Parent Success Foundation reports that 63% of suicides nationwide are from single-parent families and more than half of all youths incarcerated in the United States come from single-family homes.

That's why Jeremy and Tianna Wiles decided to focus their company's mission on giving back to single moms.

The couple said they want to give moms a hand up.

"That's really the mission behind Burly Man Coffee...to round up men who want to do something in the lives of single moms, and really what you do at the end of the day is you make an impact on the children...that next generation...to give them a fighting chance," Jeremy explained.



"It's easier to build strong boys and girls than it is to repair broken men and women," Tianna added.

The couple believes the call is also a Biblical mandate.



"The Bible has called us to help widows and the fatherless," Tianna shared. "Widows in the 21st century are not your traditional sense of being a widow...losing your husband to death, but it's single moms."

"We as the body of Christ are called to help them," she added.

Along with helping families, the couple is honoring the women they call heroes, like Celeste Bokstrom.

Celeste is the full-time caretaker of her non-verbal, 16-year-old, autistic son named Logan.

"You know it's a battle," she explained. "It's all about keeping him happy."

They live in a makeshift single car garage, and for four years they have been without a car, making it difficult for Celeste to buy groceries and get to doctor's appointments.

A few years ago, she saved up enough money to buy a used car online, but when she went to register the vehicle she found out it was stolen.

Celeste said she was devastated.

"I was shocked and extremely disappointed," she said. "It took me a long time to save up enough money to buy a car. I lost it all in a moment."

Tianna and Jeremy heard about her story and decided to give her a new car.



"I think that God looks down and he sees you stuck and he doesn't want you to be stuck," Jeremy told Celeste before surprising her with the new vehicle. "And so we thought we do something to keep you moving forward...literally."

"I had no idea this was going to happen to me. I had faith and believed that God knew my struggles, but I never expected this," Celeste said.

Burly Man Coffee is also helping Logan.

They sent him to the Center for Brain Training in South Florida to help him learn how to communicate with his mom.

"These aren't just gifts," Celeste explained. "This is allowing my son to communicate."



The couple says they want to do more than give cars away. They also want to combat a widely heard message that masculinity is toxic.



"I don't think masculinity is toxic," Jeremy said. "Jesus is the true definition of masculinity. Christ-likeness and manhood are synonymous."



"We want the Jesus-kindness movement to permeate the community that we are in," Tianna added. "You know, show them that this is what burly means. Burly being strong in Christ, having the heart of Christ, being a man in Christ is what makes a difference".