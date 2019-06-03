Man Who Was Going to Jump from Bridge is Baptized into Christ

CBN News has an update to a miraculous story we reported a few weeks ago.

Back in April, 27-year-old Jacob Palmer was poised to jump from a bridge in Virginia Beach, Va. when a good Samaritan intervened.

Collin Dozier told CBN News he noticed a car pulled on the side of the road on the Lesner bridge.

"I figured he wasn't even near his car that much," Dozier said. "So, I just felt the Holy Spirit speak to me and tell me to go up there."

Dozier shared the gospel with Palmer and was able to pull him to safety.

"At that point, I was like, 'Hey man, don't do it. Jesus loves you. He's got a plan for your life,'" Dozier explained.

Dozier has since stayed connected to Palmer, who on the night of his attempted suicide, had been high on meth, PCP, heroin, and cocaine.

The personal ministry has since continued.

On Sunday, Palmer was baptized at the Virginia Beach oceanfront and Dozier took part in the special ceremony.

Palmer said it was a day that he'll never forget and he thanked Dozier for showing him the way. He attends Dozier's church and has been sober since that night.

Last month, the City of Virginia Beach recognized Dozier's heroic actions by honoring him with its Lifesaving award.

"I really believe that the good Lord puts his hands on our shoulders at times to do great things like this," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. "This is an individual who put his own life at risk to save another. And you know, that's a godly thing."