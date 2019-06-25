Mexico Sends 15,000 Troops to US Border to Stop Illegal Immigration

The Mexican government has sent nearly 15,000 troops to the United States border to stop migrants from illegally entering. The country also deployed another 2,000 National Guard agents to its southern border with Guatemala and Belize.

Many migrants from Central America will travel to the US by passing through Mexico.

"Given that migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over to the [Mexican immigration] authorities," Mexico's Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval told reporters during Monday's announcement.

Earlier this month, Mexico said it would sent 6,500 National Guard troops to its southern border to crack down on the influx of migrants.

Mexico's shift toward border enforcement comes after the Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop migrants from illegally entering the US.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," President Trump tweeted in May.

"The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow."

On June 7, Trump announced that the US and Mexico had reached an agreement that suspended the tariffs.



He said Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."

Mexican officials said Monday that the border city of Nuevo Laredo will start receiving detained migrants from the US as early as next week.

Fox News reports that asylum seekers will remain in Mexico while they wait for their claims to be processed in US courts.