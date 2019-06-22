New Vermont Law Would Required Taxpayers to Fund Sex-Changes for Minors

Vermont health insurance regulators are proposing a change to their system, one that would allow minors on Medicaid to receive a gender reassignment free of charge.

Faithwire: It’s Not Equal’: Parents Outraged as Transgender Athletes Continue to Dominate Girls’ Sporting Events

Currently, in Vermont, in order to receive taxpayer funds to assist in a sex-change surgery, a person must be 21 years of age. The new proposal would change this, allowing any aged person to receive a sex-change.

According to the Burlington Free Press, half of all children in Vermont receive their insurance through Medicaid.

What Does The Rule Say?

The rule, which was proposed by the state’s Department of Health Access would require persons under 18 years of age to get approval by their parents before getting the sex-change.

Even though this requirement exists, it is also possible for a child to be granted judicial bypass which would allow a child to obtain a sex-change despite parental objections.

“For minors under 18 years of age, documented informed consent of a parent(s), legal custodian, or guardian is also required unless the minor is emancipated by court order,” the proposal reads.

Faithwire: Vermont Lawmakers Considering Radical Abortion Bill Without Any Limitations

The proposed law would allow for minors to have access to sixteen different types of genital surgery, including breast augmentation and mastectomies.

Although the law would allow minors to receive gender transition surgeries, there are several requirements they must meet before having the surgery.

The patient who desires the sex-change must have “two written clinical evaluations,” the first from “from the individual’s treating qualified mental health professional.”

The patient must also have “completion of at least 12 months of living in a gender role that is congruent with their gender identity, across a range of life experiences and events that may occur throughout the year.”

Faithwire: Formerly Transgender Women Share Regrets About ‘Transitioning’ During Teen Years

The patient must also have “documentation of hormonal therapy,” before they are granted the surgery.

“Vermont Medicaid beneficiaries who are diagnosed with and receiving treatment for gender dysphoria, who satisfy all conditions set forth in this rule, and for whom the service(s) for which prior authorization is sought is both medically necessary and developmentally appropriate are eligible for coverage of the services governed by this rule,” the proposal adds.

Through July 17, the Medicaid Policy Unit is taking public comment before they file a final version. The Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules will then review, hold a hearing, and vote.