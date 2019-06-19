Popular Online Home Schooling Resource Quietly Promotes LGBT Lifestyle to Children

As the LGBT agenda tries to slowly work its way into American society, Christian activists are warning that parents who home school their children need to be aware that LGBT material has already found its way into popular online instructional videos.

LifeSiteNews reports that some of Khan Academy's free instructional curriculum is interwoven with a politically correct view of homosexuality.

As an example, the website posted the following English problem found in a Khan Academy session:

The lesson is on "Irregular Plural Nouns: from 'f' to 'ves.'" The unsuspecting student is told to "Choose the correct plural noun to use in this sentence:

'Brittany and Sofia went to lunch with their _____ every Saturday.'"

Khan Academy's "correct" answer reveals the gay agenda behind the English "problem":

The only choices are "wifes" or "wives."

"Activist Mommy" Elizabeth Johnston reminded readers of her popular blog that even though Khan Academy was founded to offer free world-class education for all children, "it didn't take long for leftism to creep in. alone, the non-profit accepted $3.5 million from donors like Bill Gates and Google, which alone speaks volumes about their agenda."

"Some might say that a parent could simply skip this one question while working with their homeschooled child, but the only reason this question even exists is that we have buried our heads in the sand and skipped over this garbage for far too long," Johnston noted Monday on her online blog. "If you think it's just this one question, think again. There's no doubt more material from this company, and likely others will soon follow suit."

"The LGBTQ agenda is forcing recognition of same-sex marriage and transgenderism in core courses of our public education system," Arthur Schaper of California Mass Resistance told LifeSiteNews.

The news website noted that besides the Gates Foundation's initial grant, the online academy has received more than $17 million in funding. They reminded founder Salman Khan that with success comes responsibility. Along with the money from corporate and private investors comes the expectation to follow certain agendas.

"This is proof once again that the gay agenda has never been about assuring equality for all," Schaper told the website. "It's about imposing a destructive agenda on our culture and our society, and is determined to undermine Judeo-Christian values and the United States as a whole. It is anti-family, anti-life, and anti-biology."

"The long-term goal to indoctrinate children has been to normalize these destructive behaviors so that these children as adults will not only accept homosexuality and transgenderism as normal parts of life but fight to ensure their protection," he explained.

But Schaper believes this approach will ultimately backfire.

"In my view, this elementary academic approach to imposing LGBTQ views onto children will backfire," he noted. "The younger generation — Generation Z, born on or after 1998 — is resisting this rigid secularization. Turning the whole LGBTQ agenda into a set of dry homework assignments will only further de-legitimize the movement."