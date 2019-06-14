POWERFUL VIDEO: For Many, Father’s Day Is a Day of Forgiveness

This commentary and the Truthmark video below were provided by LightWorkers.com

COMMENTARY

For most, Father's Day is a celebration of the one man whose love and dedication has meant the most. But for many others, it is a day of hurt over an absent father—a day that often requires a different kind of celebration, forgiveness.

This Father’s Day, we’re taking a different approach to celebrating. Instead of giving dad the latest gift or gadget, we’re digging deep to give the most important gift many of us could ever give, forgiveness.

It is true, no father can or will be perfect. And not all fathers are alike. Some are ever-present, loyal and dedicated to molding and shaping their children into the best versions of themselves. Other fathers, for various reasons, cannot or will not be present for their children’s upbringings. It is there, at times where the greatest adolescent pain and longing hides—the pain of not having a father. The pain of wanting one, needing one.

On holidays like Father’s Day, we frequently remind those with absent fathers to seek their Heavenly Father. We rightfully encourage running into the loving embrace of the Father who never fails. But we are not only called to fall into His arms. We are called to emulate His character. We cannot ignore His forgiveness and His call to do likewise, no matter the pain we have suffered.

That is why this latest episode of our Truthmark series with Aaron White is profoundly needed this Father’s Day. It’s important for each of us to journey with White through his relatable process—through his pain, through his loss and eventually into his victory of forgiveness.

WATCH The Story of a Fatherless Child: When Father’s Day Is a Day of Forgiveness

Our stories might not mirror White’s exactly, but all of our stories can relate in one way or another. Why? Because no father is perfect, and each of us yearns for the one true Father that is.

This Father’s Day, embrace the perfect love of your Heavenly Father, but study Him too. Read His Word and see how He responds to the pain of abandonment and rejection. Pray for His strength to empower you as you seek to share that same forgiveness with an earthly father that fell short of his calling.