Rats and Trash Take Over Los Angeles Causing Public Health Emergency

Growing sanitation problems in Los Angeles are causing a health scare at city hall.

At least, one police officer has been diagnosed with typhoid fever.

KNBC in Universal City reported that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors requested that public health officials improve their communicable disease and prevention plans.

"In the interest of protecting the health and safety of our residents and law enforcement personnel, the county must examine the root causes of the spread of communicable diseases associated with trash and rodent infestations, and develop a comprehensive plan to minimize risk of additional cases," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Homeless camps set up near the building are attracting rats and other vermin, a private pest control company told the LA Times.

The company cited poor sanitary conditions, including leftover food, human waste and hypodermic needles in the camps.

The streets in the City of Angels are being treated like trash cans and toilets. Garbage trucks fill up quickly with tons of trash and human waste can be found throughout roadways.

Dumping debris in the streets has become a regular routine. The outbreak of rats has reportedly chased some of the homeless away from their living space.

But Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says it's not the homeless who are the problem. He cited the illegal dumping of trash and called on police officials to do a better job of cleaning up around the building.

The LA Times reports there were complaints of rats, mice or fleas in 20 locations in city hall.