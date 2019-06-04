VA Beach Shooter's Resignation Letter Released, Here's What He Said

Virginia Beach officials released the resignation letter of the city employee who killed 12 co-workers at a municipal building on Friday.

As CBN News reported, in a press conference Sunday morning, City Manager Dave Hansen said the suspect was in the process of resigning from his position and confirmed a resignation letter had been sent via email. The suspect had not been terminated and was in good standing with his department, Hansen said.

Now the letter has been released to the public. It reads simply:

"It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position."

The letter gives no clue why he decided to attack his co-workers in that deadly mass shooting Friday afternoon. The shooter did confirm that Friday would be his last day at work.

City officials say he was not facing any disciplinary action.

Today, the city is reopening all municipal buildings, except for Building 2 where investigators are still at work gathering evidence.

According to the city news release, Building 2 will remain closed until further notice.

On Monday, the city held a service for city workers,

giving them the opportunity to share their emotions and receive counseling.



Drew Lankford, who works in Building 2, was out of the office when the attack happened.

"My daughter who is in Building 1 next door, she called me and is sobbing, she's on the floor under her desk and she says are you OK? And I'm saying yeah, I'm starting to panic, why? She says there's an active shooter in Building 2."

This Thursday, the city will host a memorial service for employees and citizens at Rock Church in Virginia Beach. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

A post by Rock Church states, "Praying for the overwhelming peace of God to flood the hearts and lives of everyone affected by this tragedy. Join us on Thursday for prayers and remembrance."